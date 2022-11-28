US Markets
French retailer Casino launches stake sale in Brazil's Assai

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

November 28, 2022 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA said on Monday it had launched a stake sale in Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai ASAI3.SA as part of its general debt-cutting plans.

Casino said it was selling 140.8 million shares in Assai, representing 10.4% of the company's share capital, and that it could sell a further 3.7% of Assai later.

Based on Assai's closing share price of 19.21 Brazilian real ($3.55) on Nov. 25, the sale of 140.8 million shares would be worth 2.7 billion reals ($499 million).

Casino said the Assai share sale would take the form of a secondary public offering.

($1 = 5.4098 reais)

