French retailer Casino extends partnership with Britain's Ocado

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French retailer Groupe Casino CASP.PA and British online technology firm Ocado Group OCDO.L said they would develop e-commerce logistics centres for retailers in France in a major expansion of their partnership.

Ocado will also deploy its in-store fulfilment solution across the French company's Monoprix stores, the companies said on Thursday.

Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the extension of the partnership, which dates to back to 2017 and is operational in Ile-de-France, would support expansion into other French regions.

"For the first time, it will also open up the whole of the French grocery market to Ocado's solutions," he said.

There was not expected to be any initial capital cost for either Ocado Group or Groupe Casino in creating the joint venture, the companies said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.