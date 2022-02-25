French retailer Casino confident of 2022 sales despite profit drop

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Casino CASP.PA said on Friday it was confident it would recover sales momentum this year in France and also improve cash flow generation after reporting a 12% fall in 2021 group operating profit to 1.193 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

The French retailer, which has been selling assets to cut debt, said the pace of its disposal plan slowed because of the pandemic-fulled curbs. However, it now aims to complete the final 1.3-billion-euro chunk of its disposal plan of 4.5 billion euros by the end of 2023.

Casino, which ended 2021 with 562 million euros in cash and cash equivalents, said it will not pay a dividend for 2021 in order to give priority to debt reduction.

The group's profit fall reflected a 14% decline in the core profit of the French market, where sales fell 5.4% on a same-store basis, notably due to the impact of the pandemic on the Paris region and on tourist flows, while sales remained robust in Brazil, Casino's second-largest market.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR4.SA, said total group sales reached 30.549 billion euros, down 0.8% on a same-store basis.

Last month, Casino had flagged a potential drop in profit at its French operations, citing a steeper-than-expected decline in France's food market in the fourth quarter, notably in the Paris region, where it has a large presence through its high-end Monoprix stores, a key profit contributor.

($1 = 0.8915 euros)

