News & Insights

US Markets

French retailer Casino agrees initial deal to sell stake in Exito Group

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 16, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds detail from statement

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indebted French supermarket chain Casino CASP.PA said on Monday it had agreed an initial deal to sell its stake in Latin American retailer Almacenes Exito IMI.CN to Grupo Calleja.

Casino's board on Friday approved a pre-agreement to sell its entire stake in Almacenes Exito to Grupo Calleja, a leading grocery retailer in El Salvador, it said.

Casino is in the midst of a restructuring after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions had brought it to the verge of default.

It said on Monday it will receive $400 million from the sale of its stake in Almacenes Exito, at a price of $0.9053 per share, while its unit Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) PCAR3.SA, which also has a stake, will receive $156 million.

The buyer will pay in cash, Casino said.

The price per share may be reduced by extraordinary dividend distributions, asset transfers or similar transactions made by Exito, Casino added in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.