French retailer Casino 2022 core profit falls, in exclusive talks for Teract

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Retailer Casino CASP.PA on Friday vowed to reduce debt and cut costs this year after reporting a 5.9% decline in 2022 group operating profit, reflecting a sharp decline at its core French operations following weak fourth quarter sales.

Casino also said it had now signed an exclusive agreement with Teract TRACT.PA to combine their retail activities in France within an entity controlled by Casino.

Casino, which has been selling assets to cut debt, reiterated it aimed to complete the final 400 million euros leg of its 4.5 billion euros disposal plan by the end of 2023.

Casino announced earlier this week that it had also initiated a study on a potential new sale of part of its stake in Brazil supermarket chain AssaiASAI3.SA for about $600 million to accelerate deleveraging.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, said group's 2022 operating profit 5.9% to 1.117 billion euros. This reflected a 9.1% fall in the core profit of the French retail business, where sales at the Geant hypermarkets fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022 amid competitive pressure.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.