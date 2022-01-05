CARR

French retailer Auchan considering another bid for Carrefour - Bloomberg News

Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

French retailer Auchan is exploring another takeover bid for domestic rival Carrefour SA, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, after negotiations for its earlier bid failed in October 2021. [nL8N2R70ZN]

Auchan is in talks with private equity firms to team up for the bid, Bloomberg News further added.

Both Auchan and Carrefour were not immediately available for a comment.

