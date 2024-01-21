French retail power prices to rise nearly 10% from February

Adds details

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Regulated French power prices will rise nearly 10% from February in line with promises not to exceed that level, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday

Le Maire said the base retail rate for households would increase 8.6% while a special rate that takes into account high and low use periods would rise 9.8%.

"It's a difficult decision but necessary to guarantee that we can invest in new power production capacities," Le Maire said on TF1 television.

Le Maire had previously indicated that prices would rise no more than 10% as France ends costly state measures to soften the impact of high power prices over the last two years.

The French government reduced its electricity consumption tax during the energy price crisis from 3.2 euro cents per kilowatt hour to 0.1 cents to help households cope with surging power prices.

Le Maire said on Sunday that the price hike in February reflected an increase in the tax to 2.1 cents and that it would be returned to pre-crisis levels in February 2025.

