French renewable energy company Albioma confirms bid interest from KKR

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French renewables energy company Albioma ABIO.PA, which has a stock market value of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), said U.S. private equity giant KKR KKR.N was in preliminary talks over a possible takeover offer.

"Following market rumors, Albioma indicates it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR. There is no certainty that these discussions will succeed," it said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

