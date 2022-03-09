French renewable energy company Albioma confirms bid interest from KKR

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French renewables energy company Albioma ABIO.PA, which has a stock market value of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), said U.S. private equity giant KKR KKR.N was in preliminary talks over a possible takeover offer.

"Following market rumors, Albioma indicates it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR. There is no certainty that these discussions will succeed," it said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.