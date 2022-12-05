French regulator urges caution on bank share buybacks

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French banks need to be cautious about their share buyback plans but there is currently no reason for regulators to require dividends to be held back, the head of France's financial regulator said on Monday.

"Nothing today seems to justify a general restriction in dividend payouts like what was temporarily done in 2020," said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is head of the French central bank and regulator ACPR.

"Nonetheless, caution is warranted regarding the outlook for capital, and in particular share buybacks which remain subject to the supervisor's explicit permission," Villeroy told a conference organised by the ACPR.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.