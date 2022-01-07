GSK

French regulator says GSK Xevudy treatment promising against Omicron

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French health regulator HAS said on Friday that GSK's GSK.L Xevudy treatment was promising against COVID-19 variants such as Omicron as it gave the treatment early access.

HAS said in a statement the drug featured a mechanism which suggested that its efficacy could be maintained on variants of the virus, including the Omicron variant.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

