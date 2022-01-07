French regulator says GSK Xevudy treatment promising against Omicron

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French health regulator HAS said on Friday that GSK's GSK.L Xevudy treatment was promising against COVID-19 variants such as Omicron as it gave the treatment early access.

HAS said in a statement the drug featured a mechanism which suggested that its efficacy could be maintained on variants of the virus, including the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

