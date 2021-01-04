US Markets
MRNA

French regulator expects Moderna COVID vaccine to arrive this week

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Richard Lough Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Consignments of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine should arrive in France this week, Dominique Le Guludec, head of France's medical regulator, said on Monday.

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Consignments of Moderna's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine should arrive in France this week, Dominique Le Guludec, head of France's medical regulator, said on Monday.

"I think that the Moderna vaccine ought to arrive this week," Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), told BFM TV.

Epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio that France needed to speed up its rollout of vaccines.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular