French regulator expects Moderna COVID vaccine to arrive this week

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Consignments of Moderna's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine should arrive in France this week, Dominique Le Guludec, head of France's medical regulator, said on Monday.

"I think that the Moderna vaccine ought to arrive this week," Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), told BFM TV.

Epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio that France needed to speed up its rollout of vaccines.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.