French refinery strikes continue at four sites

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA oil products refining and delivery for an ninth day, with four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

The action remains the same as previous days, with Feyzin more mobilized this morning, CGT spokesperson Thierry Defresne said.

Workers had voted to ease the strike 'blocking deliveries from Feyzin Monday, but refining was still not possible as the 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery shut in mid-September following a leak.

