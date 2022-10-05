French refinery strikes continue at four sites

Contributor
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for an ninth day, with four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

Corrects spelling of name in second paragraph

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA oil products refining and delivery for an ninth day, with four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

The action remains the same as previous days, with Feyzin more mobilized this morning, CGT spokesperson Thierry Defresne said.

Workers had voted to ease the strike 'blocking deliveries from Feyzin Monday, but refining was still not possible as the 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery shut in mid-September following a leak.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters