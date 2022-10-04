French refinery strike continues at four sites for eighth day

Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for an eighth day, with four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.

However, there is a low rate of striking workers at Feyzin and some deliveries have started, CGT spokesperson Thierry Defrense said.

The 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) Feyzin oil refinery in southern France shut in mid-September following a leak and is due to remain offline for 4-6 weeks from that date.

