Commodities

French rail firm SNCF considers joining up Eurostar and Thalys services

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's state-owned SNCF rail organisation said on Friday it was considering joining up the Eurostar and Thalys rail services to provide stronger competition to airlines.

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - France's state-owned SNCF rail organisation said on Friday it was considering joining up the Eurostar and Thalys rail services to provide stronger competition to airlines.

The project, dubbed "Green Speed", aims to increase the number of passengers per year on the combined service to 30 million by 2030, compared with 18.5 million currently.

The SNCF has majority stakes in both Eurostar and Thalys, which run rail services between Britain and France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular