US Markets
IONQ

French quantum computer startup PASQAL raises 100 million euros

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Jane Lanhee Lee for Reuters ->

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif. Jan 24 (Reuters) - Paris-based quantum computer startup PASQAL on Tuesday said it had raised 100 million euros ($109 million) and aims to deliver major commercial advantages over classical computers by next year using the fresh funds.

The investment is the biggest private funding round for a quantum computer startup in Europe, according to Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO and co-founder of PASQAL. It comes as the stock price collapse of three New York-listed quantum computer makers, IonQ Inc IONQ.N, Rigetti Computing RGTI.BLUE, and D-wave Quantum QBTS.BLUE has made funding for the sector challenging.

"As the other companies will probably struggle to find cash and so forth, maybe it's a good opportunity for us to take the talents that are available," Reymond told Reuters, adding that PASQAL planned to double its headcount to about 200 this year.

PASQAL recently sold two quantum computers to France and Germany for high-performance computing centers, and Alain Aspect, one of PASQAL's founders, won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for quantum computing.

Scientists expect quantum computers could one day make certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

For now, Reymond said, the company's quantum computer was able to solve complex financial optimization problems as accurately as classical computers and hopes it will show an advantage soon.

"When we release the next generation of devices with hundreds of qubits, hopefully 1,000, showcasing a true quantum advantage with this technology, that will be the inflection point in revenue," he said about when revenue could accelerate.

The number of qubits, or quantum bits, is an indication of the power of the quantum computer. PASQAL's most recent computer has 350 qubits.

The funding round was led by new investor Temasek, Singapore's state-owned investment firm. Other new investors include the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, Saudi Aramco's Wa’ed Ventures and Bpifrance.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((jane.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +1-415-344-3912; Reuters Messaging: jane.lee.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ
RGTI
QBTS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.