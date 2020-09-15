US Markets
French Q2 online retail sales up 5.3% - Fevad

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Online retail sales in France rose 5.3% year-on-year to 25.9 billion euros ($30.75 billion) in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred remote shopping, the country's e-commerce federation (Fevad) said on Tuesday.

The quarterly performance reflected a mixed picture as curbs on travel worldwide hammered demand for travel services, notably in April. This was offset by a surge in demand for products and services in May and June, the statement said.

France imposed a strict lockdown in March at the height of the coronavirus crisis. That succeeded in preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, but also dealt a severe blow to the euro zone's second biggest economy.

