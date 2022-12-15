BioTech
GE

French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe -AFP

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

December 15, 2022 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Prosecutors searched U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co's GE.Nindustrial site in eastern France on Thursday as part of an inquiry into claims it avoided millions of euros in taxes by transferring profits abroad, AFP reported.

The tax inquiry was started after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, told authorities in July 2019 of his "suspicions of tax optimisation and fraud" by the company, the report said.

GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Tensions between unions and GE management have run high as the company cut hundreds of French jobs on slumping demand for gas turbines and other power-generation equipment, the report added.

In 2019, General Electric had announced a plan to cut around 1,000 jobs in France, principally at its site in Belfort, to cut costs.

The works' council and unions at the site filed a complaint in May last year, alleging that GE had transferred 555 million euros ($589.58 million) of profit from the Belfort site to Switzerland or the United States, according to the report.

The unions also accused the company of trying to show the site was losing money in order to justify the job cuts, AFP said.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Berkrot)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.