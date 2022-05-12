French prosecutors probe deaths linked to E. coli infections at one of Nestle's pizza plants

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation after E. coli cases emerged in one of the pizza plants of Nestle's NESN.S Buitoni brand that possibly lead to the death of two children, French BFM television said, citing prosecutors.

Nestle France was not immediately available for comment.

French news agency AFP reported that an investigative judge has now been appointed to formally look into the case.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Franklin Paul)

