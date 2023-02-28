World Markets

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 28, 2023 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Layli Foroudi and Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien.

The source said the investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office of Nanterre, near Paris.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said it did "not want to communicate on this ongoing investigation".

Neither PSG nor Hakimi could immediately be reached for comment.

Le Parisien, which first revealed theinvestigation, said a 24-year old woman went to police on Sunday to say she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris on Saturday. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decides to investigate.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi and Julien Pretot; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

