US Markets
MCD

French prosecutor proposes McDonald's pay 1.245 bln euros to settle tax dispute

Contributor
Juliette Jabkhiro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A French public prosecutor recommended that McDonald's pay around 1.245 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines and back taxes to settle a tax dispute in France, a court heard on Thursday.

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - A French public prosecutor recommended that McDonald's MCD.N pay around 1.245 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines and back taxes to settle a tax dispute in France, a court heard on Thursday.

The case centers on allegations, which first surfaced in 2014, that the giant U.S. burger chain diverted profits made in France to Luxembourg to pay lower taxes.

The company's lawyers said they agreed with the proposed settlement.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, Writing by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular