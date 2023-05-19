News & Insights

French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

May 19, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by GV De Clercq for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) confirmed in a statement on Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon's caretaker interior minister said earlier on Friday that the country had received an Interpol notice issued for Salameh. The warrant is part of a French investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

