French private equity firm Eurazeo invests in UK fintech firm Thought Machine

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Eurazeo EURA.PA has invested $33 million in Thought Machine, a British-based fintec company founded in 2014 by former Google GOOGL.O engineer Paul Taylor which has set up software systems for banks.

Eurazeo added on Tuesday that Thought Machine's latest fund raising, which also had investments from British Patient Capital and SEB, had raised a total of $125 million.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

