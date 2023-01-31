French private equity firm Ardian to open office in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Ardian said on Tuesday it was opening an office in Abu Dhabi, as it looked to expand partnerships in the region and support portfolio companies expanding into the region.

Ardian, which manages $140 billion in assets, and Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's asset management arm, said last month they were forming a $2.1 billion private equity partnership.

"Having a local presence marks our commitment to the goals of developing strategic and long-stranding partnerships in the region," Ardian President Dominique Senequier said in a statement.

"We look forward to working alongside our long-standing partners in the region to provide new opportunities for growth."

The investment firm has been active in the region for 20 years, where it has $25 billion in assets under management from more than 60 investors.

The Abu Dhabi office is Ardian's 16th global office, it said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

