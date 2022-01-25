French President Macron condemns Burkina Faso coup - Radio France Intl

World Markets

French President Macron condemns Burkina Faso coup

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the coup in Burkina Faso and planned to hold talks on the matter with regional leaders, Radio France International (RFI) reported, citing comments by Macron during an official trip in France.

Burkina Faso's army said on Monday that it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly and closed the country's borders.

