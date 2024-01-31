News & Insights

French preliminary inflation slows to 3.4% in January

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

January 31, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Updates headline, adds energy, food inflation, context, tobacco and services

Jan 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in January, a touch above expectations, but inflation slowed from the previous month, preliminary data published by national statistics agency INSEE showed on Wednesday.

INSEE's preliminary figures showed EU-harmonised inflation up by 3.4% in January when compared to the same month a year earlier, but marking a slowdown from the 4.1% figure recorded for December.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a preliminary inflation figure of 3.3% for January.

Energy inflation slowed significantly this month, with prices up 1.8% on the year compared to 5.7% in December, the data showed, while food inflation also slowed to 5.7% from 7.2% in December.

France's government and energy giant EDF in November agreed a compromise they said would allow the company to be profitable while shielding consumers from sharp increases in power bills.

The government has also been pressuring food producers and retailers.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot, Andrew Heavens and Ros Russell)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.