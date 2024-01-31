French preliminary inflation slows to 3.4% in January

Updates headline, adds energy, food inflation, context, tobacco and services

Jan 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in January, a touch above expectations, but inflation slowed from the previous month, preliminary data published by national statistics agency INSEE showed on Wednesday.

INSEE's preliminary figures showed EU-harmonised inflation up by 3.4% in January when compared to the same month a year earlier, but marking a slowdown from the 4.1% figure recorded for December.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a preliminary inflation figure of 3.3% for January.

Energy inflation slowed significantly this month, with prices up 1.8% on the year compared to 5.7% in December, the data showed, while food inflation also slowed to 5.7% from 7.2% in December.

France's government and energy giant EDF in November agreed a compromise they said would allow the company to be profitable while shielding consumers from sharp increases in power bills.

The government has also been pressuring food producers and retailers.

