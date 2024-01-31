French preliminary inflation at 3.4% in January

Jan 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in January, a touch above expectations, but inflation slowed from the previous month, preliminary data published by national statistics agency INSEE showed on Wednesday.

INSEE's preliminary figures showed EU-harmonised inflation up by 3.4% in January when compared to the same month a year earlier, but marking a slowdown from the 4.1% figure recorded for December.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a preliminary inflation figure of 3.3% for January.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Andrew Heavens)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.