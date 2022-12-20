French power supply risk reduced to 'medium' for rest of winter - RTE

Adds details

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The risk to French power supply from the start of January through the rest of winter has been reduced to 'medium' due to higher nuclear and hydropower availability as well as reduced demand from consumers, French grid operator RTE said on Tuesday.

Nuclear power utility EDF has faced an unprecedented number of reactor outages this year due to delayed maintenance and stress corrosion, reducing nuclear output to 30-year lows just as Russia's war in Ukraine hit Europe's energy supplies.

French nuclear availability is now forecast to increase slightly to some 45 GW by the end of January before decreasing again in February for the start of the maintenance season, the operator said.

Meanwhile, power demand has fallen by some 9% compared to the pre-covid five-year average, RTE said. The French government has in past months urged households and businesses alike to cut tbeir electricity use by 10%.

"The consumption reductions are greater than anticipated in the September analysis," the grid operator said in its report.

Nuclear power availability topped 40 gigawatts (GW) on Dec. 12, lifiting supply to the top of the anticipated availability range, it continued.

Combined with the replinishment of hydropower reservoirs during the autumn, which allowed hydro production levels to hit a near record peak at 16 GW in December, this has lowered the risk for the rest of winter, RTE said.

Highlighting the risks ahead, EDF on Monday announced the delayed the restart of several corrosion-hit reactors, in some cases until as late as June.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Richard Lough)

