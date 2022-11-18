French power supply risk low in November, moderate in early December - RTE grid operator

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - There is a low risk to French power supply in November and a moderate risk at the beginning of December, grid operator RTE said in a report on Friday, as mild weather and lower industrial consumption has reduced demand but with nuclear production also seen lower.

