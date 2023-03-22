US Markets
French power supply reduced, maintenance blocked as strike continues -union

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 22, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French power availability was reduced by 13.5 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal and hydropower plants on Wednesday by the continuing strike against government changes to pensions, a union representative said, adding that maintenance on 11 reactors has also been disrupted.

That equates to 23% of total French power supply on Wednesday afternoon, grid operator RTE data showed. However, France was exporting 8 GW to neighbours, the RTE data showed, suggesting that domestic supply is enough to meet demand.

