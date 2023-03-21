French power supply reduced and reactor maintenance disrupted, says union

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French power supply was reduced by 15.6 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal and hydropower plants on Tuesday, because of the continuing strike against government changes to pensions, a union representative said, adding that maintenance on 11 reactors has also been disrupted.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.