French power supply reduced and maintenance disrupted at 11 French nuclear plants

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French power availability was reduced by 21 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal, and hydropower plants on Thursday by the continuing strike against plans to increase the French retirement age, a union representative said.

Maintenance was also disrupted at 11 French nuclear reactors, including the Penly 1 reactor, the representative added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

