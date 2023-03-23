EDF

French power supply reduced and maintenance disrupted at 11 French nuclear plants

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 23, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French power availability was reduced by 21 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal, and hydropower plants on Thursday by the continuing strike against plans to increase the French retirement age, a union representative said.

Maintenance was also disrupted at 11 French nuclear reactors, including the Penly 1 reactor, the representative added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.