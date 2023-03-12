French power supply lowered 12.4 GW due to strike - union

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French power supply was reduced by 12.4 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal and hydropower plants on Sunday due to the strike against the government's planned pension overhaul, a CGT union spokesperson told Reuters.

That equates to 24% of current total power supply, data from grid operator RTE showed. However, France was not importing power from neighbors, suggesting that domestic supply is enough to meet demand.

Maintenance was also blocked at six French nuclear reactors, including Penly 1, the CGT spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

