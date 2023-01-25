French power strikes against pension reform planned for Jan 26-27 - CGT union

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Strikes in the French power sector on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 against planned pension reform will lead to lower electricity output in nuclear and hydro-power, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.

Fabrice Coudour, national representative for the FNME CGT uion told Reuters the union does not expect consumers to suffer, but does not rule out targeted power cuts as a result of the strikes.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon)

