French power production lowered by workers protesting nuclear reform

Forrest Crellin Reuters
Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan will cut nuclear power generation by about 1.2 gigawatts by 0623 GMT Tuesday plus 614 megawatts at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF showed.

That represents around 3.12% of available production capacity as of Tuesday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed.

