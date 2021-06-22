French power production lowered by workers protesting nuclear reform

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan will cut nuclear power generation by about 1.2 gigawatts by 0623 GMT Tuesday plus 614 megawatts at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

That represents around 3.12% of available production capacity as of Tuesday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.