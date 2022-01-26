US Markets
French power output reduced by ongoing strike

Forrest Crellin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Striking workers reduced France's nuclear power generation by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) and hydropower by a further 1.3 GW, data from power utility EDF showed early on Wednesday.

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Striking workers reduced France's nuclear power generation by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) and hydropower by a further 1.3 GW, data from power utility EDF EDF.PA showed early on Wednesday.

EDF workers began protests on Sunday over a government plan to increase the amount of cheap energy EDF must sell to rivals at under-market prices, and to call for higher pay and pensions.

Five reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, which combined with the strike-hit hydropower output, meant a cut to France's power production of about 4.2%, the data showed.

France's nuclear power supply stood at 48.3 GW, grid operator RTE data showed.

France is expected to be a net power importer throughout the day, the RTE data showed.

