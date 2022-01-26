US Markets
French power output reduced by ongoing strike

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers reduced nuclear power generation by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) by 0736 GMT Wednesday plus 1.3 GW at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

Five reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, while the disruption represented about 4.1% of total production on Wednesday morning, the data showed.

France is currently a net power importer, grid operator RTE data showed.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

