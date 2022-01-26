French power output reduced by ongoing strike

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers reduced nuclear power generation by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) by 0736 GMT Wednesday plus 1.3 GW at hydropower stations, data from power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

Five reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, while the disruption represented about 4.1% of total production on Wednesday morning, the data showed.

France is currently a net power importer, grid operator RTE data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.