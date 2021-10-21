French power networks and transport lines hit by high winds

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Two hundred and fifty thousand homes in northern France were deprived of electricity on Thursday after a storm swept through the area, with wind gusts of up to 175 km/h measured in Normandy, while Paris train routes were also disrupted.

Train operator SNCF said on Thursday that traffic would be suspended until 08h00 GMT in Normandy due to the damages caused by the storm on the railway network.

Railway traffic was also disrupted north of Paris due to numerous trees that had fallen onto the tracks, added the SNCF.

According to Meteo France, the national weather service, wind gusts of 153 km/h were measured on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

