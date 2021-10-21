French power networks and transport lines hit by high winds

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published

Two hundred and fifty thousand homes in northern France were deprived of electricity on Thursday after a storm swept through the area, with wind gusts of up to 175 km/h measured in Normandy, while Paris train routes were also disrupted.

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Two hundred and fifty thousand homes in northern France were deprived of electricity on Thursday after a storm swept through the area, with wind gusts of up to 175 km/h measured in Normandy, while Paris train routes were also disrupted.

Train operator SNCF said on Thursday that traffic would be suspended until 08h00 GMT in Normandy due to the damages caused by the storm on the railway network.

Railway traffic was also disrupted north of Paris due to numerous trees that had fallen onto the tracks, added the SNCF.

According to Meteo France, the national weather service, wind gusts of 153 km/h were measured on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More