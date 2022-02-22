French power group EDF would be open to investments from sovereign funds

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA would not exclude inviting foreign sovereign funds into its investment programmes, the head of the French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday.

"There are people with a lot of savings, for example sovereign funds ... and if people say they want to put their money into a long term investment with good visibility on profitability, why not welcome them in," EDF's Chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told France Info radio.

Last week, the French state said it would inject around 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) into EDF to ease the financial pain inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline and the government making the firm supply power below market prices.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

