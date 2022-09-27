French power group EDF to sell stake in Netherlands plant to Czech group EPH

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power company EDF EDF.PA said it had agreed to sell its stake in the 870MW Sloe CCGT plant in the Netherlands to EPH, the Czech power and infrastructure operator.

"This transaction is part of EDF's 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion) asset disposal program and closing is subject to customary regulatory authorisations," added EDF.

($1 = 1.0365 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.