French power group EDF requests its shares be suspended

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Power group EDF EDF.PA, which the French government wants to nationalise, said it was asking for trading in its shares to be suspended.

"Following the Prime Minister's announcements, and following exchanges with the French Financial Markets Authority, EDF SA has requested the suspension of the trading of its equity securities until further notice," said EDF.

"No further communication will be made by the company on this subject until the French State publishes a press release," added the company.

The French government, which already owns 84% of EDF, added on Wednesday that it would make further clarifications regarding EDF by the morning of July 19 at the latest.

President Emmanuel Macron's government announced last week that it would fully nationalise the company, which would give it more control over a revamp of the debt-laden group while contending with a European energy crisis.

Two sources told Reuters this week that the French government was poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8.03 billion) to bring the power giant back under full state control. EDF and the French economy ministry declined to comment on the Reuters report.

