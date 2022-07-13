EDF

French power group EDF requests its shares be suspended

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Power group EDF, which the French government wants to nationalise, said it was asking for trading in its shares to be suspended.

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Power group EDF EDF.PA, which the French government wants to nationalise, said it was asking for trading in its shares to be suspended.

"Following the Prime Minister's announcements, and following exchanges with the French Financial Markets Authority, EDF SA has requested the suspension of the trading of its equity securities until further notice.

"No further communication will be made by the company on this subject until the French State publishes a press release," EDF said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters