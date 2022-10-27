EDF

French power group EDF issues new profit warning

Contributors
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published

EDF, the power company in the process of being fully nationalised by France, said on Thursday it now expected a hit to its core earnings of around 32 billion euros ($32.18 billion)because of lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than the 29 billion euros reported in September.

Adds new forecasts of hit to EBITDA for 2022

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA, the power company in the process of being fully nationalised by France, said on Thursday it now expected a hit to its core earnings of around 32 billion euros ($32.18 billion)because of lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than the 29 billion euros reported in September.

The company said it was also assessing the impact of weeks of strikes at its reactors.

($1 = 0.9945 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More