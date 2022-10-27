French power group EDF issues new profit warning

Adds new forecasts of hit to EBITDA for 2022

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA, the power company in the process of being fully nationalised by France, said on Thursday it now expected a hit to its core earnings of around 32 billion euros ($32.18 billion)because of lower nuclear production, a bigger loss than the 29 billion euros reported in September.

The company said it was also assessing the impact of weeks of strikes at its reactors.

($1 = 0.9945 euros)

