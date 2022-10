PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers reduced nuclear power generation in France by 1.5 gigawatts (GW) by 0926 GMT Thursday and hydropower output by 100 megawatts (MW), a spokesperson for power union CGT said.

