French power company EDF eyes doubling of energy services unit's EBITDA by 2030

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power utility EDF EDF.PA is targeting a rise of over 50% in the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of its clients, services and territories division by 2030, said a company official.

Marc Benayoun, executive direcor in charge of EDF's customers, services and teritories arm, also told a news conference on Wednesday that EDF was targeting a doubling of the EBITDA of its energy services division by 2030.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

