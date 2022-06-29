EDF

French power company EDF eyes doubling of energy services unit's EBITDA by 2030

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French state-controlled power utility EDF is targeting a rise of over 50% in the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of its clients, services and territories division by 2030, said a company official.

Marc Benayoun, executive direcor in charge of EDF's customers, services and teritories arm, also told a news conference on Wednesday that EDF was targeting a doubling of the EBITDA of its energy services division by 2030.

