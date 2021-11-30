French police dismantle migrant camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday began dismantling a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain.

A Reuters reporter saw armed officers enter the camp, which runs along a disused railway line, before workers in protective suits started pulling down tents and plastic shelters.

