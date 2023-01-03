EDF

French PM: more confident about France's energy supplies for the coming weeks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 03, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that she was more confident over the situation of French energy supplies for the next few weeks, citing lower consumption and an increase in nuclear output capacity.

"I am more confident over the coming weeks," Borne told Franceinfo radio, adding that she had discussed the situation with energy company EDF EDF.PA.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.