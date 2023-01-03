French PM: more confident about France's energy supplies for the coming weeks

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that she was more confident over the situation of French energy supplies for the next few weeks, citing lower consumption and an increase in nuclear output capacity.

"I am more confident over the coming weeks," Borne told Franceinfo radio, adding that she had discussed the situation with energy company EDF EDF.PA.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

