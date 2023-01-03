French PM says she expects inflation to peak in early 2023

January 03, 2023 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalone for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating.

"We will have a peak at the beginning of the year and then it's going to decline," Borne told Franceinfo radio.

