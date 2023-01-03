French PM says she expects inflation to peak in early 2023

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating.

"We will have a peak at the beginning of the year and then it's going to decline," Borne told Franceinfo radio.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalone; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.