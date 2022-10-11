US Markets
French PM orders prefects to requisition personnel in oil refineries

Tassilo Hummel
PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday she had ordered local prefects to requisition staff needed to ensure petrol supply to the country's service stations as strikes at refineries and storage facilities have strained the country's nerves.

"We want this situation to change fast," said Elisabeth Borne, adding that the government was prepared to take further action if needed.

