French plant-based food Bonduelle posts lower FY operating profit

Oct 3 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle BOND.PA on Monday reported a drop in its full-year operating profit, citing the COVID-19 crisis, unfavourable weather conditions impacting agricultural crops, wage inflation and the disorganisation of supply chains.

The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables as well as ready-to-eat dishes, posted an operating profit of 96.6 million euros ($94.6 million), excluding IFRS, for the year ended June 30, compared to 100.4 million euros last year.

($1 = 1.0213 euros)

