News & Insights

World Markets

French plane carrying 262 evacuees from Niger lands in Paris

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

August 01, 2023 — 09:43 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing in paragraph 1 and updates with background in paragraph 2, 3

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first plane carrying French nationals and citizens of other European countries evacuated from Niger landed in Paris on Wednesday, according to Reuters journalists at the airport.

The flight, which France chartered, left Niger on Tuesday evening to evacuate French and European nationals who wanted to leave the country, where a military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that 262 people were onboard the aircraft.

Evacuations will continue on Wednesday, with French nationals advised to go to the international airport in Niamey, Niger's capital, according to the French foreign ministry website.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.